Willie Fritz and Houston learning to adapt through injuries and setbacks
Houston football reached a key point in their 2024 preseason preparations as they practiced in TDECU Stadium for the first time last Tuesday. This session marked a major milestone for the Cougars, who returned to the stadium due with ongoing construction of the new football facility.
With nine days before the season opener, Houston is focusing on embracing change, building endurance, and maintaining player health. Head coach Willie Fritz emphasized the importance of practicing in various environments to build adaptability. "We want to have a true home-field advantage, and that’s why we got to practice in TDECU," Fritz told The Daily Cougar.
Adaptability has been a hallmark of Fritz’s squad throughout preseason practice. Now over ten practices in, the team is adjusting to the physical demands of training while staying mindful of safety. "You want to practice physical and furious, but you want to stay on your feet," Fritz explained, stressing the need for players to avoid injuring their teammates.
Despite these precautions, injuries have hit the Cougars hard, particularly at running back. Senior Tony Mathis Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL tear, a significant blow to the offense. Mathis, who transferred from West Virginia, had been expected to play a key role after appearing in 10 games last season. Redshirt freshman Steve Polk also suffered an Achilles injury, sidelining him for the year.
Fritz expressed optimism about the future of the running back position, highlighting the potential of freshmen DJ Butler and J’Marion Burnette. As the Cougars prepare for their Aug. 31 season opener against UNLV, they will continue to adapt, fine-tune their depth chart, and make the most of their home-field advantage at TDECU Stadium.