Willie Fritz and Houston take on Knapp stair climb challenge
The Houston Cougars recently dedicated a special workout at TDECU Stadium to honor the legacy of Greg Knapp, a beloved NFL assistant coach who tragically lost his life in a distracted driving accident. This week, the team ran stadium steps to show support for the Coach Knapp Memorial Fund, a foundation committed to raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The fund aims to reduce accidents caused by drivers who are not fully focused on the road, thereby saving lives and preventing future tragedies.
Greg Knapp had an impressive 25-year coaching career in the NFL, where he made a lasting impact on both veteran and younger players. He served as an assistant coach for several teams, including the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers. Known as a “quarterback whisperer,” Knapp mentored some of the greatest players in NFL history, including Peyton Manning. His coaching style combined humor, kindness, and trust, leaving a lasting impression on the many athletes who were fortunate to work with him.
Knapp was on the verge of starting his first season with the New York Jets when tragedy struck. While cycling in California, he was hit by a distracted driver, an accident that would ultimately claim his life in 2021. The incident highlighted the increasing dangers posed by distracted driving, especially with the widespread use of cell phones and other modern technologies that divert drivers' attention from the road.
Former NFL player Nick Ferguson, who played for the Texans while Knapp was an assistant coach, praised the efforts of Houston’s head coach Willie Fritz and his team for taking part in this meaningful initiative. "Focusing on the road while driving has become a major point of emphasis," Ferguson remarked. "Coach Knapp would still be alive if not for a distracted driver. We owe it to him and ourselves to prevent this similar tragedy from happening to another family."
In response to the tragedy, Knapp’s wife, Charlotte, and his close friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck, established the Coach Knapp Memorial Fund. The fund seeks to honor Knapp’s memory by educating drivers on the risks of distracted driving, advocating for reform, and ultimately preventing similar accidents. Through initiatives like the one supported by the Houston Cougars, Knapp's legacy continues to inspire change and promote road safety.