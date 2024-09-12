Willie Fritz making depth chart adjustments before Bayou Bucket rivalry
Houston head coach Willie Fritz has shown a willingness to adjust his depth chart early in the season, staying true to his commitment to experimenting with different lineups.
In the Week 3 depth chart released ahead of the Bayou Bucket game against Rice, the most notable change is redshirt freshman Re’Shaun Sanford being named the starting running back, overtaking incumbent Parker Jenkins. Sanford, who missed last season due to a torn ACL, has impressed Fritz with his overall performance, especially in pass protection, despite his smaller stature at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds.
Fritz emphasized that the Cougars will continue to rotate multiple running backs, including junior Stacy Sneed and true freshman J’Marion Burnette. “We’re going to play a bunch of running backs,” Fritz said, noting that the player with the “hot hand” would receive the bulk of the carries. Despite this approach, UH’s rushing attack has struggled, averaging just 48 yards per game, ranking near the bottom nationally.
Other changes to the depth chart include Kriston Davis replacing Ajani Carter at cornerback and Joseph Kim solidifying his role as the placekicker after hitting long field goals against Oklahoma. Fritz reiterated that the depth chart would remain fluid through the first three weeks as he continues to evaluate players, with the two-deep expected to solidify in the coming weeks.
In Saturday’s 16-12 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma, a controversial muffed punt by Mekhi Mews, a Georgia transfer, led to an early touchdown for the Sooners. Despite reviewing the play, officials found no clear evidence to overturn the call. It was one one the miscues for the Cougars, who put up a tremendous fight. Fritz stressed the need for more explosive plays, noting that UH has struggled with deep passes, having only seven completions of at least 20 yards this season. To improve, the Cougars must better utilize their offensive weapons and take more downfield shots.