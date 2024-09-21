Willie Fritz's coaching philosophy goes beyond the scoreboard at Houston
Willie Fritz came to Houston ready to build a solid football program. The longtime head coach needing a major opportunity and found that after being at Tulane. His focus is on more than just the scoreboard to guide his team to success. His “Plan to Win: Five keys to victory” is an integral part of his approach, providing a structured game plan that goes beyond talent.
Fritz emphasizes that while he has coached teams with the inherent talent to win, this season’s UH team needs every edge they can get to achieve victory. As UH gears up for Big 12 play against Cincinnati, Fritz’s philosophy will be put to the test.
The first of Fritz’s keys to victory is taking care of the football, according to the Houston Chronicle. UH has managed an even turnover ratio so far, with four takeaways and four turnovers. Notably, quarterback Donovan Smith bounced back from a rocky start, throwing three interceptions in the first two games but none in the 33-7 win over Rice. UH’s defense has maintained consistency, recording an interception in each of their three games.
Another key aspect is controlling the running game. The mantra “control the clock, control the game” proved true in the victory over Rice, where UH ran for 237 yards. After two disappointing games on the ground, running backs Stacy Sneed and Re’Shaun Sanford II helped the team dominate. Smith added two rushing touchdowns, further solidifying their ground attack.
Special teams remain a critical area for improvement. Penalties, muffed punts, and snap issues have plagued the Cougars in earlier games, although Mekhi Mews’ 75-yard punt return against Rice offered a glimpse of what’s possible when the unit executes.
Fritz also stresses the importance of not beating themselves with penalties and mental mistakes. UH’s 23 penalties for 208 yards rank them poorly nationally, and the coach knows they must clean up their performance in this area.
Finally, the ability to finish games will be critical as UH moves into conference play. Fritz is determined to lead the Cougars to a better result than their 2-7 conference record from last year, pushing for the team to make a statement in the Big 12. Houston faces Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.