Willie Fritz’s Recruiting Record in Two Years at Houston
The position of a head coach in football is one of the most influential in modern sports. It is the one that decides the trajectory of a team and is on the receiving end of both praise as well as criticism. However, an experienced coach can bring much more than just tactics to a team; he brings the team together and creates a sense of unity in the group — and that’s what Willie Fritz has brought to the Houston Cougars.
Fritz and his staff joined the Cougars in December of 2023 and have already made a huge impact, not just on the Houston football program but on the history of recruiting as well. According to 247Sports, nine of the players signed after Fritz’s arrival rank in the Top 32 of Houston's all-time recruits.
The amazing thing about Fritz’s strategy is that he has added four more players from the 2026 class that rank in the Top 32 all-time. Three of them — i.e., Keisean Henderson, Jayden Warren, and Paris Melvin Jr. — rank in the Top 10 all-time.
Fritz’s emphasis has been on Houston and he has worked on recruiting the top local talent for the Cougs. With the kind of players arriving in 2025 and 2026, the Houston Cougars fans are getting ready for some exciting times ahead. This will also be a great opportunity for Fritz and his staff to get their strategy right and deliver.
Fritz’s Recruits in the All-Time Top 32
No. 2 – 2026 Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Texas) Five-Star QB Keisean Henderson (Commit)
No. 5 – 2026 Iowa Colony (Texas) Four-Star WR Jayden Warren (Commit)
No. 10 – 2026 Cy Springs (Texas) Four-Star ATH Paris Melvin Jr. (Commit)
No. 13 – 2024 Andalusia (La.) Four-Star RB J'Marion Burnette
No. 15 – 2024 Shadow Creek (Texas) Three-Star S Maurice Williams II
No. 16 – 2025 Jasper (Texas) Four-Star OL Demetris Dean II
No. 17 – 2025 Mansfield Summit (Texas) Four-Star DL Travis Buhake
No. 21 – 2024 Holy Cross (La.) Three-Star WR Koby Young
No. 25 – 2025 Fulshear (Texas) Three-Star DL Sheldon Rice
No. 26 – 2024 Athens (Ala.) Three-Star ATH Jayshon Ridgle
No. 27 – 2025 Lutcher (La.) Three-Star Edge Reshad Sterling
No. 31 – 2025 Hartfield Academy (Miss.) Three-Star ATH Kenzy West
No. 32 – 2026 Lindale (Texas) Three-Star DL Kaleb Walker (Commit)