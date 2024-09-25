Willie Fritz says UH will use two QBs against Iowa State, but sends clear message
Houston head coach Willie Fritz has decided to stick with a two-quarterback system as the Cougars prepare to face the 18th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. Both Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss saw action in Houston’s recent 34-0 loss to Cincinnati, and Fritz intends to continue using both quarterbacks in the upcoming game.
While some may have clear opinions on the quarterback situation, Fritz believes there are positives and negatives with both Smith and Chriss, making it difficult to settle on one starter. He emphasized on his weekly show that both will get opportunities to showcase their abilities.
"I've seen some good things and some things not so good (with both quarterbacks)," Fritz said. "We're going to play both of those guys and we're going to give them both opportunities to show us what they can do."
Houston's offense has been struggling, averaging only 13 points per game during a 1-3 start to the season. Fritz acknowledges the challenges but refuses to place the blame solely on the quarterbacks. He stressed the importance of improving performance across all offensive positions, including the offensive line, wide receivers, and running backs. Fritz also pointed out that the team must eliminate negative plays, which have hampered their ability to gain momentum on offense.
Fritz took accountability for the Cougars' lackluster start. "That starts with the head coach and the coordinators and position coaches as well. We've got to do a better job."
The matchup against Iowa State presents a significant challenge, as Fritz noted the Cyclones' physicality and size. With an average offensive line height of 6'5" to 6'6" and weighing around 320 pounds, Iowa State will be a tough opponent. Fritz is aware that Houston needs to play a more disciplined and physical game if they hope to pull off the upset.
"They're a tough hard-nosed team. We're going to have to play tough ourselves," Fritz noted.
The Cougars are looking to bounce back at home on Saturday and surprise the Cyclones in the 7 p.m. ET matchup, televised on FS1.