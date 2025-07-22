Willie Fritz Talks Big in the Big 12 Media Day
Willie Fritz has spent years on the sidelines of the football field, yelling at his players to get in position and reminding them of the plans they need to implement. At the Big 12 Media Days, he was reminiscent of Frank Gansz Sr.’s coaching style and discussed how he wants to adopt that approach.
“I thought, ‘Oh boy, that is genius,’” Fritz said. “Back then, I was coaching everybody at every position. I didn’t have all these assistant coaches I have now.” If there’s one thing Fritz is good at, it’s recognizing great ideas and turning them into even better ones.
Take, for example, his use of megaphones during matches to convey his message to the players. Football fields are notorious for their loud atmospheres, and coaches are often unable to communicate effectively. However, Fritz is often seen using a megaphone during practice that blares through the speakers.
“My players get a kick out of it because I’ll see something from across the field and be able to yell encouragement,” Fritz said. “It’s not a bad thing for the players to know that the head coach can see it all.”
Fritz was very clear about his plans when speaking at the Big 12 Media Days. The Cougars weren’t great in their first season under Fritz, finishing just 4-8. There weren’t any official polls ranking Big 12 team performances, but if there had been, the Cougars likely would have landed near the bottom.
However, this marks a fresh start for Houston in their second year under Fritz. There have been two new hirings after offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay retired and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood left for Lubbock due to a significant pay raise.
“We’ve got depth. Last year, we didn’t have that at all,” Fritz said of his improved roster. “Now, we have competition for positions. First two, three games we’ll need to figure out who is playing, who is starting, how much they are going to play.”