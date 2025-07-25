Zeon Chriss Is Ready to Compete: Cougars’ Quarterback Room Just Got Real
Zeon Chriss became a phenomenon when he broke free for a 71-yard touchdown against TCU. After just one season with the Cougars, the narrative surrounding Houston football is shifting. Cougars struggled for weeks in the offensive department until Chriss arrived from Louisiana and provided that much needed spark that Cougars have been searching for.
However, Chriss is going to have a lot of competition in the quarterback position after the arrival of former Texas A&M standout Conner Weigman. With his addition, Cougars have now gone from once quarterback-starved side to quarterback-rich.
Weigman, a five-star recruit with SEC experience, brings proven talent and leadership to the team. He threw for 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 starts with the Aggies and will add an offensive factor to the Cougars who ranked near the bottom in scoring and passing last season. He is back to his full strength after back-to-back injuries disturbed his previous campaigns. He will try to adjust to a new offensive system under new coordinator Slade Nagle.
A Proven Fighter
Chriss's football journey is full of grit and resilience. He was known for his cool demeanor, athletic brilliance, and leadership at Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge. Landry Williams, his former coach, would sometimes call run plays early just to get Chriss hit. This ritual would help Chriss to lock in and sometimes he wouldn’t just get hit, he housed it. His breakout 71-yard TD against TCU perfectly summarizes Chriss: electric, decisive, and confident.
Chriss began at Louisiana as a third-stringer and finished as a starter but a broken fibula ended his season. Last season at Houston, he completed 63.8% of his passes for 824 yards while forcing 35 missed tackles. It was the most by any Big 12 quarterback, despite recovering from an AC joint injury.
Chriss may fall behind Weigman in high-profile buzz but his sheer versatility makes up for it. He may not play as the starter but he will surely be a situational playmaker, thanks to his ability to make plays on the ground, as well as, powerful, underappreciated arm.
The Battle Ahead
Head coach Willie Fritz is now caught in between rock and a hard place. He has two quarterbacks with starting experience with two very different styles of play. Weigman, the presumed starter, offers poise and precision while Chriss brings improvisation and explosiveness. This dilemma can be a blessing in disguise for the Cougars and Fritz as they look to reinvent an offense that struggled last season.
There is also freshman Austin Carlisle at the disposal for Fritz and a possible formation headache. Carlisle is a spring standout who is known for his mobility and potential. He maybe young but he surely adds depth to an already strong offensive side.
Chriss may be second in the picking spot at the moment but it’s not an unfamiliar territory for him. He is dangerously close to grabbing that starting spot from Weigman. In Chriss’s own words, “Control what you can control. When the opportunity comes, be ready.”