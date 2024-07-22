Netflix announces UNTOLD documentary on the life of Steve McNair
This summer, Netflix's UNTOLD documentary series will spotlight the tragic murder of NFL legend Steve McNair in an episode directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Alexander Ward. McNair, known affectionately as “Air McNair,” had a distinguished career both in college and the NFL.
McNair's journey began at Alcorn State, where he established himself as one of the most prolific passers in NCAA history. His remarkable stats include throwing for 14,496 yards and 119 touchdowns. In his senior year, McNair achieved a rare honor by finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting, an exceptional feat for a player from a historically black college and university. His outstanding performance earned him the Walter Payton Award, recognizing him as the best player in Division I-AA (now FCS) football.
Transitioning to the NFL, McNair was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1995. He became a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2003 NFL co-MVP. Known for his resilience, mobility, and clutch performances, McNair accumulated over 31,000 passing yards and 174 touchdown passes during his career. His toughness on the field and ability to excel under pressure made him a standout quarterback and an enduring inspiration.
Tragically, McNair's life was cut short on July 4, 2009, when he was shot and killed by his 20-year-old mistress, Sahel "Jenni" Kazemi. Kazemi shot McNair while he slept on her couch before taking her own life in a murder-suicide.
Steve McNair's legacy lives on as one of the greatest quarterbacks to emerge from an HBCU. His contributions to football and his indomitable spirit continue to inspire fans and players alike. The upcoming UNTOLD episode will shed light on the complexities of his life and the tragic circumstances of his untimely death, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend.