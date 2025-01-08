Houston softball player Brooke Wells named a top freshman to watch by D1Softball
A freshman softball player for Houston received a prestigious honor on Wednesday.
Brooke Wells, a pitcher/infielder from Round Rock, Texas, was selected for the D100 Freshman Watch List by the D1Softball web site.
Wells, who played for Vista Ridge High School, was named the District 25-6A MVP in her senior season. She batted .593 with a 1.517 slugging percentage along with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. In the circle, she had a 1.45 earned-run average and struck out 105 batters.
The D1Softball’s D100 Freshman Watch List was designed to showcase 100 of the nation’s top first-year players who can make an immediate impact with their teams. Wells - who was ranked in the top 30 recruits in the 2024 signing class by Extra Inning Softball - was one of 19 selections from the Big 12 Conference.
Recently, Wells played on the USA Softball U-18 Women’s National Team that finished 6-0 at the World Baseball Softball Congress’ World Cup Group Stage in Dallas, Texas. She scored 10 runs and drove in nine more, including hitting a grand slam against Ireland, while batting .467.
Houston will start its upcoming season on Feb. 7 with a home doubleheader, playing both St. John’s and New Mexico.