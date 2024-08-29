Bun B to open Trill Tenders' first location at TDECU Stadium with Trill Burgers
This fall, TDECU Stadium will be graced with the culinary flair of Trill Burgers, thanks to a new partnership announced by the University of Houston athletic department. Rapper Bun B’s celebrated burger joint will make its debut at Cougar home games, starting with the season opener against UNLV. Fans can look forward to enjoying Trill Burgers and Trill Tenders, which were first introduced at a Texans game last December.
Located in section 138 near ICON Gate 2, the Trill Burgers stand will offer two distinct combos: the OG Burger Combo, featuring the renowned Trill OG Burger paired with fries, and the Trill Tenders Combo, which includes three Trill Tenders accompanied by Soy OG and Pink OH dipping sauces along with Cajun cut crinkle fries. Trill Burgers gained national acclaim when it was named “Best Burger in America” by ABC's "Good Morning America" in 2022.
Houston's Donovan Smith will be a sharp dressed man with new NIL
Bun B expressed his excitement about the new venture, highlighting the significance of bringing Trill Tenders and Trill Burgers to UH fans. “We’ve been looking for the perfect spot to open the first location of Trill Tenders, and when the opportunity at TDECU Stadium presented itself, we jumped at the chance,” he said. “My wife Queenie is from Third Ward, and we’re thrilled to bring Trill Tenders and Trill Burgers to Cougar fans as they embark on a new era under coach Willie Fritz. Go Coogs!”
This addition marks the third stadium location for Trill Burgers, which also boasts stands inside NRG Stadium and a booth at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans at TDECU Stadium this season can now enjoy top-notch burgers and tenders while cheering on their team.