Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Brad Sullivan
Brad Sullivan is a former collegiate and professional baseball player best known for his standout pitching career at the University of Houston from 2001 to 2003. Sullivan quickly established himself as one of the premier pitchers in college baseball, making an immediate impact as a freshman in 2001 when he earned Second-Team Freshman All-American honors. His impressive performance set the tone for his future successes on the mound.
In 2002, Sullivan's dominance on the field reached new heights. He was named a First-Team All-American, a prestigious accolade that recognized him as one of the top players in the nation. That same year, he was honored as the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team. Known for his powerful fastball and sharp breaking pitches, Sullivan was a key force behind Houston's success, helping lead the Cougars to numerous victories during his collegiate career.
Sullivan’s standout college career did not go unnoticed, as he was selected as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2003 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. This high draft selection underscored his talent and potential as a professional pitcher. Although Sullivan faced challenges in his professional career, his time at Houston remains a testament to his skills and competitive spirit.
During his tenure with the Cougars, Sullivan became a fan favorite for his ability to deliver in crucial moments, often pitching deep into games and providing his team with the stability needed on the mound. His legacy at the University of Houston is marked by his numerous accolades and his role in elevating the program's national profile. Sullivan remains an iconic figure in Houston baseball history, remembered for his outstanding collegiate performances and his impact on the game during his time with the Cougars.