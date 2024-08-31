Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Carol Lewis
Carol Lewis is a celebrated track and field athlete known for her outstanding performances in the long jump during her collegiate and professional career. Competing from 1981 to 1985, Lewis made a significant impact on the sport, becoming one of the most decorated athletes in her discipline.
In 1983, Lewis achieved international recognition by winning a bronze medal in the long jump at the World Championships, solidifying her place among the world’s elite jumpers. Domestically, she was a dominant force, securing the USA Championship title in the long jump four times, showcasing her consistency and skill at the national level.
Lewis's collegiate career was equally remarkable. She won the NCAA long jump title twice, first in 1983 and again in 1985, demonstrating her exceptional ability to perform on the biggest stages. Her success extended to the Southwest Conference (SWC), where she won an impressive ten individual titles and contributed to three team championships, highlighting her versatility and value to her team.
Throughout her time at the University of Houston, Lewis earned 12 NCAA All-American honors, a testament to her excellence and sustained success in track and field. Her achievements were recognized years later when she was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2015, honoring her legacy as one of the conference’s most outstanding athletes.
Lewis’s career is a shining example of dedication, talent, and perseverance. Her accomplishments in the long jump and her contributions to her teams at the collegiate and professional levels have left an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring future generations of athletes to strive for greatness.