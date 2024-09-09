Houston gave Oklahoma problems on Saturday night, showing promise for the future
The Houston Cougars faced a series of heartbreaking "what-ifs" during their narrow 16-12 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma, highlighting moments that could have dramatically altered the game’s outcome. From a potentially missed punt touch by Mekhi Mews to the safety that sealed their fate, these moments underscore how close the Cougars came to an upset on a night when they showcased remarkable resilience and improvement.
Houston head coach Willie Fritz praised his team’s effort, expressing pride in their competitiveness from start to finish. After a disappointing season opener against UNLV, the Cougars demonstrated progress, playing significantly better against a ranked opponent. Despite the 0-2 start, Fritz emphasized that the team’s fight and determination were promising signs of growth, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect a victory.
Quarterback Donovan Smith rebounded from a poor performance in the previous game, completing 86% of his passes for 260 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His improved accuracy and quicker decision-making helped the Cougars maintain offensive momentum, though crucial mistakes at key moments kept them from capitalizing fully. Pass protection was also notably better, allowing only two sacks compared to six against UNLV.
The Houston defense stepped up in a big way, holding the Sooners’ offense scoreless in the second half, forcing eight punts, and securing a critical interception near the end zone by Jeremiah Wilson. Defensive end Keith Cooper Jr. and linebacker Michael Batton led the charge, with Cooper recording a sack and three tackles for loss, while Batton added nine tackles and two sacks. Their efforts embodied the team's resilience, showing they could compete with top-tier opponents.
However, missed opportunities plagued the Cougars. After cutting the deficit to 14-12 early in the second half, they failed to convert a crucial two-point attempt that would have tied the game. Penalties and miscues, such as a holding call that nullified a significant gain and an interception thrown into tight coverage, further hindered Houston's ability to take control. The most damaging misstep occurred in the final moments when running back Stacy Sneed was tackled in the end zone for a safety, effectively ending any hope of a comeback.
Despite these setbacks, Fritz remained optimistic, acknowledging the team’s improvement and the competitive spirit they displayed. The Cougars’ performance against Oklahoma suggests that the rebuilding process under Fritz might be further along than anticipated, with the potential for Houston to turn these close calls into future victories. While the "what-ifs" of the game linger, they also serve as motivation for a team that is determined to rise to the challenge and prove it can compete at the highest level.