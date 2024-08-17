Houston hires Eddie Nunez as athletic director
Eddie Nuñez has been named athletic director at the University of Houston, bringing with him a wealth of experience from leadership positions at the University of New Mexico and Louisiana State University. His selection followed an extensive national search aimed at finding an innovative leader to guide the Cougars' athletics programs through a transformative period. Nuñez's track record of success in collegiate athletics management made him the standout candidate for the role.
In her remarks, President Khator emphasized Nuñez's extensive experience and his ability to lead during a time of significant change in college sports. "Eddie Nuñez brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success during a time of great transformation in college athletics," she stated. Khator also noted that Nuñez's leadership would be pivotal as the university seeks to further elevate its athletic programs, enhance the student-athlete experience, and build on the momentum already established at Houston.
Tilman Fertitta echoed these sentiments, highlighting Nuñez’s strong problem-solving abilities and leadership skills. Fertitta remarked, “Eddie has demonstrated incredible tenacity and leadership during his many years at LSU and as AD at New Mexico. He joins a strong Cougars program with great head coaches already in place which will allow him to focus on raising revenue and planning for the future of UH Athletics.”
At UNM, Nuñez achieved significant milestones both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the Lobos made 53 NCAA Tournament appearances, won 22 Mountain West Conference titles, and led the conference in academic honors. His tenure also included the development of the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center and the restructuring of key partnerships that ensured the financial sustainability of UNM Athletics.
Nuñez expressed his excitement about joining the University of Houston, emphasizing his commitment to building on the institution’s strong foundation. "I am incredibly honored to join the University of Houston and lead the Cougars during this exciting time," Nuñez said. He also expressed his gratitude to President Khator and Chairman Fertitta for their trust in him.
In addition to his accomplishments at UNM, Nuñez's experience at LSU included overseeing $400 million in facility renovations and leading the renegotiation of a 10-year multimedia rights agreement. His connections to the Houston area, forged during his time in Baton Rouge, are expected to be valuable as he assumes his new role.
Nuñez’s appointment has received widespread acclaim, with Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich calling it a "home run hire" and praising Nuñez as a visionary leader. As Nuñez begins his tenure at Houston under a five-year contract, his leadership is expected to play a key role in positioning the Cougars for continued success in the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.