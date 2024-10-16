Kelvin Sampson's adds financial literacy to NIL approach in Houston
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has taken a thoughtful approach in navigating the new landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in college athletics. During a recent media day, Sampson discussed how NIL has affected his program and emphasized the importance of educating his players, especially about financial matters that many of them and their families are not familiar with.
Sampson addressed the misinformation surrounding NIL, noting that in many cases, financial benefits from deals go directly to the players' parents rather than to the athletes themselves. This has required the University of Houston's basketball program to integrate financial literacy into its development plan alongside academic advising. Sampson stressed that part of the program's responsibility is ensuring that players and their families understand the complexities of income, taxes, and financial management. The coach remarked on how many of his players are unaware of basic tax forms like W2s and 1099s or the nuances of state and federal tax systems. By teaching financial literacy, Sampson and his staff are preparing players for the real-world consequences of earning money through NIL.
One of the key points Sampson made is that, despite the growing impact of NIL in college sports, it has not altered the core values of his program. While some athletes may be drawn to other programs with dreams of lucrative NIL deals, Sampson has maintained his focus on developing players with a strong work ethic and character. He evaluates players based on their skills, potential, and willingness to work hard, rather than being influenced by outside financial opportunities. "Our program does not change," Sampson said, underscoring his commitment to maintaining the same standards that have driven Houston’s success over the years. He refuses to allow NIL to "infiltrate" the program in a way that would distract from its mission.
As Houston prepares to open its season on Nov. 4 against Jackson State, Sampson continues to build a team grounded in integrity and hard work. Rather than chasing the short-term appeal of NIL, Sampson's focus remains on constructing a winning program by developing players who understand the value of effort and perseverance.