Houston close to naming new athletic director with two frontrunners, per report
The University of Houston is nearing the appointment of its next athletic director, almost two months after the dismissal of Chris Pezman, who held the role for six years.
Among the front-runners for the position are Eddie Nunez, the current athletic director at New Mexico, and David Fletcher, the general manager of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, according to the Houston Chronicle. Sources indicate that Nunez is the leading candidate, although others, including Nevada's athletic director Stephanie Rempe and Keli Zinn, the executive deputy athletic director at LSU, are still in consideration.
Pezman, who was pivotal in securing Houston’s entry into the Big 12 Conference, was fired in June with two years left on his contract. During his tenure, he played a significant role in advancing the university's athletic programs, both in competition and academically. However, the past year has been challenging for the Cougars. Their inaugural season in the Big 12 produced mixed results.
While the men's basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and the volleyball team also earned a tournament spot, other programs struggled. The football team, in particular, finished with a disappointing 4-8 record, leading to the firing of head coach Dana Holgorsen, who will receive over $14 million in buyout payments.
Additionally, the university's athletic department is facing financial strain. Despite joining the Power 4 conferences, UH operates with the smallest budget among its peers and relies heavily on subsidies from the university and student fees. As the search for a new athletic director continues, the chosen candidate will inherit the challenge of navigating these financial hurdles while elevating the performance and reputation of Houston’s athletic programs.