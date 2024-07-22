Three names to watch in Houston's search for new athletic director
Houston's search committee for a new athletic director has dealt with a few minor setbacks since Hurricane Beryl hit the city two weeks ago. They'll be pushing harder to lock in a replacement for Chris Pezman over the coming week with the focus on a new vision. This will potentially be the most significant decision of UH President Renu Khator's tenure. Here are three names to watch moving forward in Houston.
Stephanie Rempe, Nevada
The longtime administrator has a distinguished career in athletics administration, serving as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer at LSU for four years before taking a similar position at Nevada. Over 25 years, Rempe has built a reputation as a respected leader in intercollegiate athletics. Her roles at LSU, Texas A&M, the University of Washington, the University of Oklahoma, and UTEP showcase her extensive experience in managing sports programs, negotiating contracts, and spearheading initiatives in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Rempe has aimed to build a successful athletic program based on academic excellence, diversity, and community partnership. Nevada President Brian Sandoval praised her strategic vision and commitment to personal development. Rempe's tenure has brought a new era of competitive excellence and holistic leadership to Wolfpack Athletics.
Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State University
Dickey joined Boise State University three years ago following his tenure at Baylor University as Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. His early days were marked by a crucial football coaching hire, bringing Andy Avalos back to lead the team. Dickey quickly influenced the department with strategic initiatives like the What’s Next Initiative, aimed at long-term success through improved infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience, and marketability.
Dickey's efforts have led to significant fundraising achievements, with more than $30 million in philanthropic commitments. Under his leadership, Boise State launched the Athletics Master Village for comprehensive facility upgrades. His innovative revenue strategies include the award-winning Name, Image and Likeness program. The Broncos have excelled in both sports and academics, with record-breaking student-athlete achievements and academic honors.
David Fletcher, Houston Texans
Fletcher has been a key figure in sports management in Houston over the past decade. He became the Executive Director of the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, and Director of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment (LSSE). Promoted to LSSE General Manager in 2016, he solidified NRG Stadium's reputation for major events. His achievements include record-breaking attendances for the 2014 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff and the 2015 Texas Bowl. He previously worked with the Houston Texans and managed significant corporate partnerships. Fletcher, a University of Texas at Austin graduate, was recognized in the Houston Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” and serves on several prestigious sports committees.