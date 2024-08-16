Tennessee COO in the mix for Houston's AD vacancy, per report
The University of Houston may soon find its next athletic director in Tennessee’s Chief Operating Officer Ryan Alpert.
At 36, Alpert has emerged as a serious candidate for the position, with a source confirming his involvement in the interview process, according to Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte. Currently serving as the Vols' chief operating officer, Alpert has built a strong reputation in college athletics, particularly for his work on significant projects at Tennessee, including a $337 million renovation of Neyland Stadium.
Alpert's SEC experience, along with his stints at Missouri and Tennessee, makes him a valuable candidate. At Tennessee, he’s credited with increasing revenue from $154.7 million to a record $202 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year. His responsibilities also include complete oversight of the annual budget and long-term financial forecasting for the Vols' athletic department.
UH's search for a new athletic director comes after the firing of Chris Pezman in June, and Alpert is reportedly "strongly in the mix." The selection committee, which includes UH president Renu Khator and board chairman Tilman Fertitta, has conducted virtual interviews with several candidates, including David Fletcher, general manager of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. Fletcher is considered a non-traditional candidate known for bringing high-profile events to NRG Stadium.
The new athletic director will face significant challenges, including managing an operating budget that ranks last among schools in major conferences like the SEC and Big 12. Additionally, UH's athletic department has relied heavily on institutional support, and a new revenue share plan for players will impose further financial burdens starting in 2025. Despite these challenges, Alpert’s strong background makes him a promising choice for UH.