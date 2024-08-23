University of Houston announces plans for video board enhancements at TDECU Stadium
Willie Fritz’s debut season as head coach of the University of Houston Cougars football team is set to make a grand entrance, not just on the field but also on the big screen. As part of TDECU Stadium’s latest upgrades, the university has introduced a new video board that will redefine the fan experience in the 2024 season.
A massive video board will tower above the west end zone. At 7,200 square feet, it ranks as the 11th largest among FBS schools and the second largest in the Big 12 Conference, trailing only Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium’s 7,808-square-foot display. Measuring 45 feet tall and 160 feet wide, the new screen is almost three times larger than the previous board, offering fans a visual experience as wide as a football field itself.
The new video board is designed to elevate fan engagement. UH’s senior associate athletics director T.J. Meagher detailed the importance of video boards in creating dynamic fan interaction during games. The original board installed a decade ago was state-of-the-art at the time, but the current upgrade offers a modernized experience that aligns with the university’s vision of enhancing game day excitement.
"Video boards are easily the most dynamic piece for fan interaction at college football games. The original board at TDECU Stadium was impressive when it was installed 10 years ago, but it was time for an upgrade,” said Meagher. “This project provided the opportunity to do that."
Meagher's thoughts were echoed by UH’s assistant athletics director Grantscott Greene, who highlighted that the new features of the board, which will allow for a richer in-game experience, displaying statistics, nationwide scores, and more content. Along with the $10 million video board installation, UH has also updated the sound system to complete the enhancement.
“With more digital landscape on this board, we will be able to provide exciting content, including in-game statistics, scores from around the nation and more, to fans throughout the game,” Greene said.
Looking ahead, the $130 million Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center and new stadium suites are slated for completion by the 2025 season, further boosting TDECU Stadium’s stature as a top-tier college football venue.