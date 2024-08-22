What stood out from Houston AD Eddie Nunez's introductory press conference
Tilman Fertitta openly acknowledges the difficulties of running a successful athletics program at UH. Despite the challenges, the chairman of Houston's board of regents says newly appointed athletic director Eddie Nuñez is eager to make a significant impact.
"It's taking it one step at a time," Nuñez said during his introductory press conference, emphasizing the importance of steady progress and seizing opportunities for growth.
Nunez joins the Cougars after a successful seven-year stint as athletic director at the University of New Mexico. There, he guided the Lobos to 53 NCAA Tournament appearances across various sports. Before his tenure in Albuquerque, Nunez spent 14 years in the athletic department at Louisiana State University, where he played a significant role in overseeing a $400 million renovation of facilities and securing a 10-year multimedia rights agreement. His background highlights his ability to lead in challenging environments, making him a promising fit for the University of Houston.
The primary challenge facing Nunez at UH will be financial. With an athletic department budget of approximately $80 million, UH ranks at the bottom of all Power 4 schools. This financial gap presents a major obstacle in achieving the level of national competitiveness that UH aspires to.
"We've got to be creative. We've got to be innovative. We have to figure it out," Nunez said.
However, UH Chancellor Renu Khator has expressed her commitment to doubling the budget and ensuring that UH’s teams can compete on a national stage. "I am not settling for mediocrity," Khator stated, emphasizing her ambitious vision for the program.
Nunez is also focusing on community engagement and introduced his wife and two daughters and promising that his family will be active in Houston. It was a welcoming sign and an indication of turning to more involvement. This approach is critical as he seeks to tap into the resources and support that the city offers with Houston carrying a large DMA on the national scene.