2025 four-star Jacob Bradford decommits from Houston for LSU
Four-star safety Jacob Bradford from Baton Rouge Catholic has decommitted from the University of Houston, according to various reports. Bradford had originally committed to the Cougars on June 23, citing his admiration for head coach Willie Fritz, whom he has followed since Fritz’s tenure at Tulane. Bradford expressed trust in Fritz's coaching style and leadership, emphasizing his ability to motivate both his staff and players.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Bradford is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked as the No. 371 overall prospect and the No. 33 safety in the nation, according to 247Sports. His decommitment from Houston is a significant loss for the Cougars, as he was the second-highest-ranked recruit in their 2025 class. With Bradford’s departure, Houston's recruiting class now includes just 18 commitments and has fallen out of the top 40 rankings.
Bradford’s decision to decommit is likely influenced by his growing interest in LSU. He has scheduled an official visit for this weekend, marking his second trip to the school within two weeks. Given that Bradford hails from Baton Rouge, LSU’s home turf, there is a strong possibility that he will stay local and commit to the Tigers in the near future.
This development is a blow to Houston’s 2025 recruiting efforts, as Bradford was expected to be a key defensive player for the program. Meanwhile, LSU stands to benefit from securing a highly rated in-state prospect.