Willie Fritz and Houston get first commit to 2027 recruiting class
Houston’s football program has landed its first commitment for the 2027 recruiting cycle with wide receiver Aden Starling from Iowa Colony (Texas). Starling's decision to pledge to Coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars sets a significant precedent, as he is the first recruit in the 2027 class to commit to a Big 12 school. Starling chose Houston over several other notable programs, including Arizona State and South Carolina, solidifying his intent to stay close to home.
This marks the second consecutive class where Houston has secured an early commitment. In the previous cycle, five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson was the first to commit to a Big 12 school, and now, Starling follows the same path. Starling's recruitment moved quickly after he participated in an unofficial visit to South Carolina and competed in Houston’s summer camp. The Cougars extended an offer just two weeks before his commitment.
Starling spoke highly of the family-like atmosphere within the Houston program, noting how much the staff's support influenced his decision. He also mentioned Keisean Henderson’s commitment as a factor, believing that staying local could help elevate the program.
“The big push to recruit Houston and Texas affected my decision a lot, and Keisean’s commitment made me realize we could change the program," Starling told 247Sports. "It starts with the top players in the city."
Houston’s coaching staff has made it a priority to build strong relationships with local recruits, and Starling's commitment underscores their success in that area. While currently unranked, Starling’s growing list of offers and his role within his offense suggest that his ranking will rise in the near future.