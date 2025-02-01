3 Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Loss at Nebraska
If the USC and Maryland games had previously been considered the low point of the season by Illinois fans, it's now time to reassess. After the No. 18 Illini (14-7, 6-5 Big Ten) shot blanks (26-for-73 from the field, 35.6 percent) and banana-peeled their way to 17 turnovers in an 80-74 overtime loss at Nebraska, the bar has been officially lowered.
Does it stop there?
There are too many variables to know for certain – and it's still January, after all – but if coach Brad Underwood hasn't yet hit the panic button, he at least needs to consider smashing the one next to it on the console: RESET.
At the risk of overreacting to one terrible, horrible, no good, very bad game, here are three takeaways from Illinois' ignominious defeat in Lincoln:
1. Maybe these guys can't shoot, after all
Look, there's plenty of shooting talent on this Illini club. Ben Humrichous has killer range. Will Riley is capable of getting on the red-hottest of heaters. Kasparas Jakucionis does some truly bonkers stuff off the dribble stepback. But where's the consistency? How can a team that has been so talked up for its marksmanship – and, not for nothing, one that shoots more threes than all but three other teams in the country – shoot 33.3 percent or less from long range in 15 of its 21 games to this point?
Brad Underwood has frequently used the word "elite" to describe the shooting abilities found up and down his roster. In a conversation with Illinois on SI, former Illini and current TV analyst Stephen Bardo speculated before the season that this group could be the program's best shooting team ever. We've seen flashes, sure. But the number doesn't lie: 31.4 percent. The Illini rank 300th out of 355 Division I teams in three-point shooting. If they can't start hitting them following their current approach, they need to find another way forward.
2. There's no turnaround with these turnovers
We've said it time and again, but we're going to keep beating the drum until the Illini stop making all that noise. The overall turnover numbers are a mess, obviously – 17 against Nebraska, 16 against Maryland – but it's their nature that's confounding. The Illini often rush the offense. Ball-handlers and passers make unforced and unfocused errors. Kasparas Jakucionis and Kylan Boswell frequently dribble into the teeth of double teams and help D. It seems everyone is good for at least one boneheaded blunder a game. When you crunch the numbers, it adds up to the Illini losing games they shouldn't. That won't improve without a far stronger commitment to ball security.
3. The Illini's current slump may ultimately steel them for March
A lack of focus, rushed and sloppy play and the apparent absence of a plan when pure talent doesn't win out is obviously not a winning formula. But Illinois can keep trudging along witlessly or accept these stumbles, as well as the sick leave of center Tomislav Ivisic (mono), as a gift. Hard times can teach plenty – but learning first requires acknowledgement of a problem and then the humility to correct it.
If the Illini take their foot off the pedal just a touch, value possessions as something finite instead of a never-ending wellspring and move the ball with purpose rather than reluctance, they will reduce their turnovers and improve their shooting. But it will take Underwood reigning in and reconditioning his players, while also providing them with more and better options in tight spots to avoid making the offense devolving into a Rucker Park run gone south.