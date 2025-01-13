Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Blows Top Spot With Indefensible Loss
One bad outing – make that a terrible, indefensible one – was enough to stall Illinois' progress in regard to its reputation both nationally and within the Big Ten.
Kasparas Jakucionis or no Kasparas Jakucionis, there is no excusing an 82-72 loss at home to conference afterthought USC. Had it won that game, as it should have, Illinois would lead this week's Power Rankings and likely would be the Big Ten's highest-ranked team in the AP and coaches' polls. Alas, not happening.
Michigan State is surging. Oregon still has a terrific overall picture despite getting blown out at home by the Illini a handful of games ago. Purdue is getting stronger again, and Michigan is off to a wonderful start in conference play. And guess what? We aren't even halfway through the Big Ten season yet.
How to rank these teams now? Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. MINNESOTA (8-8, 0-5)
There's a good chance the Gophers will be 0-10 in league play when Washington comes calling on Feb. 1.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 147.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Monday at Maryland (BTN).
17. WASHINGTON (10-7, 1-5)
It's a long way off, but there isn't much hope of making the Big Ten tournament for the league's worst shooting team.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 97.
Next up: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Purdue (BTN).
16. RUTGERS (8-8, 1-4)
Coach Steve Pikiell has to be questioning himself for getting into the one-and-done business. This team is awful.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 95.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Monday vs. UCLA (FS1).
15. USC (10-6, 2-3)
With all the blame on Illinois, few are giving the Trojans any real credit for a double-digit "W" in Champaign. Unfair? Maybe a little.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 76.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Iowa (FS1).
14. NORTHWESTERN (10-6, 1-4)
In hindsight, an early last-second loss at Iowa wasn't just painful; it was damaging. At least we know the Wildcats will keep grinding, because that's who they are.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 56.
Next up: 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Maryland (BTN).
13. OHIO STATE (10-6, 2-3)
When your leader in blocks is a guard, Evan Mahaffey, you know you're sorely lacking in rim protection.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 30.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wisconsin (Peacock).
12. PENN STATE (12-5, 2-4)
Look out below? The Nittany Lions have lost three straight league games – with Sparty on the road next.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 51.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michigan State (BTN).
11. NEBRASKA (12-4, 2-3)
A 104-68 loss at Purdue on Sunday was a harsh dose of reality. The Huskers can be a very tough out, but they can also make you go "Oof."
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 44.
Next up: 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Rutgers (FS1).
10. IOWA (12-4, 3-2)
A swing through USC and UCLA will tell us a lot about these Hawkeyes, who have been a bit better than expected.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 45.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at USC (FS1).
9. UCLA (11-5, 2-3)
Is there dissension in Westwood? Coach Mick Cronin is pulling no punches in public comments about his team, which seems to have gone alarmingly soft after a great start to the season.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 32.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rutgers (FS1).
8. MARYLAND (12-4, 2-3)
Big fella Derik Queen's production is slipping just a bit, but fellow big Julian Reese is coming on strong. This still looks like an NCAA Tournament team.
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 22.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Monday vs. Minnesota (BTN).
7. INDIANA (13-4, 4-2)
It could be the experience of playing without top scorer Malik Reneau will help this squad in the long run. Meanwhile, of course, the Hoosiers would love to have him back ASAP.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 60.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Illinois (Peacock).
6. WISCONSIN (13-3, 3-2)
A three-game conference winning streak has settled things down, while guard John Blackwell just keeps getting better. Don't count the Badgers out of contention yet.
Polls: No. 24 AP.
NET ranking: 24.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Ohio State (Peacock).
5. MICHIGAN (13-3, 5-0)
Beating up on West Coast brethren has helped the Wolverines jump off to a great start in league play. How does 7-0 heading into a Jan. 24 test at Purdue sound?
Polls: No. 20 AP, No. 19 coaches.
NET ranking: 11.
Next up: 6 p.m. Thursday at Minnesota (FS1).
4. PURDUE (13-4, 5-1)
With Braden Smith dishing out 14 assists in back-to-back wins, the Boilermakers finally look truly ready to take on life after Zach Edey.
Polls: No. 17 AP, No. 15 coaches.
NET ranking: 15.
Next up: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington (BTN).
3. ILLINOIS (12-4, 4-2)
In fairness, losing a game without Jakucionis – the Illini's best player and point guard – isn't that big a deal. But coach Brad Underwood remaining mum on his leading man's availability going forward isn't making anybody feel any better.
Polls: No. 19 AP, No. 20 coaches.
NET ranking: 9.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Indiana (Peacock).
2. OREGON (15-2, 4-2)
After a 2-0 road trip to Ohio State and Penn State, the Ducks have to love being back home to take on Purdue. What a matchup this is.
Polls: No. 13 AP, No. 14 coaches.
NET ranking: 21.
Next up: 2 p.m. Saturday vs. Purdue (NBC, Peacock).
1. MICHIGAN STATE (14-2, 5-0)
Sparty still can't buy a three, and we might as well just assume that's not going to change. But with Jaden Akins and Jeremy Fears Jr. at the core of the toughest half-court team in the league, all is well.
Polls: No. 12 AP, No. 12 coaches.
NET ranking: 14.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Penn State (BTN).