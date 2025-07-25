Illinois Basketball Loses Out on Four-Star Forward Colin Rice to Nebraska
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has had a strong past couple of months on the recruiting front, but no matter whether your last name is Self, Izzo or Pearl, you're not going to land every recruit. Underwood and the Illini relearned that lesson Thursday when four-star forward Colin Rice committed to Nebraska.
Rice, a senior from Waukee, Iowa, ultimately chose Nebraska over Illinois and fellow finalists Northwestern and Iowa. A 6-foot-8 forward, Rice checks in just outside the top 100 and ranks No. 33 at his position and No. 2 in the state, per Rivals.
Rice was set to visit Champaign next week, but you can probably scratch that engagement from his itinerary. Rice hasn't officially canceled his visit, but we would be surprised if he follows through on the trip.
The signing was a coup for Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska might not be a great threat to Illinois come next season, but let's not forget that the Cornhuskers took one off the Illini last season – and Hoiberg, a former NBA rotation player, is slowly but surely putting together a solid program over in Lincoln.