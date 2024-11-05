Illini now

First Look: Illinois Freshman Morez Johnson Jr. Already Erasing Shots

The athletic, 6-foot-9 forward immediately shows his dynamic rim-protection skills

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois freshman Morez Johnson Jr., the 2023-24 IHSA Mr. Basketball and a national five-star recruit, immediately began showing his ability in the Illini's season opener against Eastern Illinois on Monday at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois freshman Morez Johnson Jr., the 2023-24 IHSA Mr. Basketball and a national five-star recruit, immediately began showing his ability in the Illini's season opener against Eastern Illinois on Monday at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois five-star freshman Morez Johnson Jr.’s rim-protection and shot-blocking ability was a topic that received much discussion leading into the 2024-25 season, which the Illini tipped off against Eastern Illinois on Monday at the State Farm Center.

And for good reason.

Johnson, the reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball, averaged 3.4 blocks as a senior in high school last season. But college basketball is a different level, right?

Maybe for some.

After checking into the game early, Johnson made his shot-blocking presence quickly felt. 

With the Illini down 11-10 minutes into the game, Panthers guard Nakyel Shelton took a pass on the perimeter and got a step on Illinois forward Ben Humrichous. Johnson recognized it, slipped off his man, dropped into the paint and rose up to erase a floater attempt from Shelton.

The Illini, frequently in defensive drop coverage, are challenging the Panthers to make mid-range shots. With Johnson (so far) getting plenty of run and patrolling inside, opponents who consider attacking the basket on Illinois may begin second-guessing themselves.

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

