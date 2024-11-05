First Look: Illinois Freshman Morez Johnson Jr. Already Erasing Shots
Illinois five-star freshman Morez Johnson Jr.’s rim-protection and shot-blocking ability was a topic that received much discussion leading into the 2024-25 season, which the Illini tipped off against Eastern Illinois on Monday at the State Farm Center.
And for good reason.
Johnson, the reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball, averaged 3.4 blocks as a senior in high school last season. But college basketball is a different level, right?
Maybe for some.
After checking into the game early, Johnson made his shot-blocking presence quickly felt.
With the Illini down 11-10 minutes into the game, Panthers guard Nakyel Shelton took a pass on the perimeter and got a step on Illinois forward Ben Humrichous. Johnson recognized it, slipped off his man, dropped into the paint and rose up to erase a floater attempt from Shelton.
The Illini, frequently in defensive drop coverage, are challenging the Panthers to make mid-range shots. With Johnson (so far) getting plenty of run and patrolling inside, opponents who consider attacking the basket on Illinois may begin second-guessing themselves.