Former Illinois Basketball Center and Fan Favorite Efrem Winters Dies at 61
Efrem Winters, a key driver in the revival of Illinois basketball in the mid-1980s and a widely beloved figure among Illini fans, died Monday at age 61 after battling an illness for several years.
A 6-foot-9 center from Chicago King High School, Winters was a four-year starter for coach Lou Henson from 1982-83 to 1985-86, averaging 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over 129 career games.
The image of Bruce Douglas-to-Winters lob dunks are indelible in the minds of old-school Illini fans who watched Illinois go 95-35 (.731) and make the NCAA Tournament in all four of Winters' seasons in Champaign. Winters was a first-team all-Big Ten player as a sophomore in 1984 (14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds), helping lead the Illini to a Big Ten championship and an Elite Eight appearance.
Ending his career as Illinois' all-time rebounding leader and No. 3 scorer, Winters was a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1986 NBA Draft.
Winters arrived in Champaign in 1982 with impressive fanfare, especially for the time and place. Henson's first Illinois club, in 1975-76, finished just 14-13 – a significant improvement over the eight- and five-win Illini teams that preceded it. Winters, a McDonald's All-American at King, was part of a transformative recruiting class that helped lay the foundation for Henson's outstanding 21-year run at Illinois.
Winters and his classmates joined an Illinois team featuring future pro Derek Harper and Anthony Welch, who collectively launched a run of eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and nine 20-win seasons – including the famed 1988-89 Flying Illini squad.
Winters, who worked for Pepper Construction Company after his basketball career, had been retired and was living in Aurora, Illinois.