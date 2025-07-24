Illinois Basketball Offers Four-Star Class of 2027 Sharpshooter From New York
Coach Brad Underwood and his staff are back on the recruiting trail again, hunting for Illinois’ next key pieces of the future, and the hope seems to be that class of 2027 prospect Josh Rivera is one of them.
Rivera – the No. 70 player in the country, according to 247Sports – has been a priority for the Illini from the jump, considering they reached out to the 6-foot-7 wing as soon as NCAA rules permitted them to back in mid-June.
Fast-forward to just more than a month later, and Illinois has already extended an offer to Rivera, a New York native who attends a program that is plenty familiar to the Illini in Archbishop Stepinac.
Current 2026 target Jasiah Jervis attends Archbishop Stepinac, as did former Illini Alan Griffin. And just like Jervis and Griffin, Rivera is also a gifted long-distance sniper.
In fact, Rivera may even be more polished as a shooter than Jervis – and even Griffin when he was a high schooler – though Jervis offers a more well-rounded game.
Still, with positional size at shooting guard (6-foot-7) and a smooth stroke, Rivera being a target for Underwood should come as no surprise. And with this being just Rivera’s third high-major offer – and eighth overall – the Illini appear to be in solid position to win over Rivera when it comes time for him to make his college decision.