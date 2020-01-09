VIDEO: Illinois guard Alan Griffin after win at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had nine of his 12 points in the second half during the 71-70 win at Wisconsin. Griffin talked to reporters about ending the 15-game winning streak the Badgers had over Illinois and the nine-year winning streak over the Illini in the Kohl Center.

"Everybody was telling me to be composed and be ready when it is your time. Ayo (Dosunumu) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) were saying 'we alredy know you're going to knock it down when you get the chance. It gave me confidence. If you're ready and you're prepared, you'll be able to hit those kinds of shots."