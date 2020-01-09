IlliniMaven
VIDEO: Illinois guard Alan Griffin after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had nine of his 12 points in the second half during the 71-70 win at Wisconsin. Griffin talked to reporters about ending the 15-game winning streak the Badgers had over Illinois and the nine-year winning streak over the Illini in the Kohl Center. 

"Everybody was telling me to be composed and be ready when it is your time. Ayo (Dosunumu) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) were saying 'we alredy know you're going to knock it down when you get the chance. It gave me confidence. If you're ready and you're prepared, you'll be able to hit those kinds of shots." 

VIDEO: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn talks to reporters following the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois guard Trent Frazier after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Trent Frazier talks about the Illini's first Big Ten road win of the 2019-20 season - a 71-70 comeback victory at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu finished with a team-high 18 points including the Illini's final five points in a 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood after 71-70 win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team getting the first road win against a quality conference opponent this season.

Ayo To The Rescue: Illini Guard Key in 71-70 Comeback Win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin.

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Bucky Badgers' Home

Matthew Stevens

Welcome to the Kohl Center where Illinois (10-5, 2-2 in Big Ten Conference) will try to beat Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2010.

Illinois at Wisconsin: Three In the Key Matchup Preview/Prediction

Matthew Stevens

Illinois is aiming to halt Wisconsin’s 15-game series win streak, which is the longest ever by an Illini opponent.

VIDEO: 'You know how they're going to play' - Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the tempo battle in playing Wisconsin.

COLUMN: If Can Illinois Maintain This ‘D’, They're Dancing In March

Matthew Stevens

If Illinois can play close to the defense its played Sunday night on Purdue, it’s a NCAA Tournament team regardless of anything else.

VIDEO: Illinois guards Alan Griffin & Trent Frazier after win vs. Purdue

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier discuss the team's best defensive effort of the 2019-20 season.