VIDEO: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu after win at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin in a 71-70 win Wednesday night.

"What people don't understand is when you make shots like that, it comes from experience (because) you're not going to make every one," Dosunmu said. "You got to deal with the times you fail. I accept that I may fail and I know I've been through the battles, been through the fire and it has led me to be where I am today."