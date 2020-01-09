IlliniMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin in a 71-70 win Wednesday night.

"What people don't understand is when you make shots like that, it comes from experience (because) you're not going to make every one," Dosunmu said. "You got to deal with the times you fail. I accept that I may fail and I know I've been through the battles, been through the fire and it has led me to be where I am today." 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn talks to reporters following the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois guard Trent Frazier after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Trent Frazier talks about the Illini's first Big Ten road win of the 2019-20 season - a 71-70 comeback victory at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois guard Alan Griffin after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had nine of his 12 points in the second half during the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood after 71-70 win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team getting the first road win against a quality conference opponent this season.

Ayo To The Rescue: Illini Guard Key in 71-70 Comeback Win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin.

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Bucky Badgers' Home

Matthew Stevens

Welcome to the Kohl Center where Illinois (10-5, 2-2 in Big Ten Conference) will try to beat Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2010.

Illinois at Wisconsin: Three In the Key Matchup Preview/Prediction

Matthew Stevens

Illinois is aiming to halt Wisconsin’s 15-game series win streak, which is the longest ever by an Illini opponent.

VIDEO: 'You know how they're going to play' - Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the tempo battle in playing Wisconsin.

COLUMN: If Can Illinois Maintain This ‘D’, They're Dancing In March

Matthew Stevens

If Illinois can play close to the defense its played Sunday night on Purdue, it’s a NCAA Tournament team regardless of anything else.

VIDEO: Illinois guards Alan Griffin & Trent Frazier after win vs. Purdue

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier discuss the team's best defensive effort of the 2019-20 season.