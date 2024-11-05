Illini now

Illinois Basketball Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Explodes for 18 in First Half

Sophomore guard Gibbs-Lawhorn came off the bench Monday against Eastern Illinois with a hot hand

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) reacts in the first half against the Morehead State Eagles during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
During the offseason, all eyes in Champaign were on the highly touted backcourt of Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell and top international prospect Kasparas Jakucionis.

Perhaps that’s the reason talented sophomore Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn slipped under the radar. 

He reminded Illinois fans of what he can bring to the floor when he served as a rare bright spot in a 91-74 exhibition loss to No. 24 Ole Miss last week, scoring a team-leading 15 points while knocking down three triples.

To say Gibbs-Lawhorn carried that hot hand into the State Farm Center on Monday for Illinois' season opener against Eastern Illinois would be an understatement.

In the first half against the Panthers, Gibbs-Lawhorn put up 18 points on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc in just 12 minutes off the bench.

That scoring total matches his career-high single-game output, which, it just so happens, he scored against none other than Eastern Illinois as a freshman in last year's season opener.

Something about seeing those Panthers in Game 1 turns the basket into a barrel for Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Through the first half, fellow sophomore Tomislav Ivisic had added an impressive 10 points and nine rebounds in his first official college basketball action. With Ivisic and Gibbs-Lawhorn leading the way, the Illini brought a 50-35 lead over the visitors into the break.

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

