Illini now

Illinois Basketball National TV Schedule (Mostly) Revealed

Learn where to watch the Illini play a handful of non-conference biggies – Arkansas, Tennessee and Duke

Steven Greenberg

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) reacts after defeating Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) reacts after defeating Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Let’s start with the bad news: We still don’t know where you’ll be able to watch Illinois’ huge non-conference game against Alabama (Nov. 20 in Birmingham, Alabama) or the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup against Missouri (Dec. 22 in St. Louis).

But the good news: We’ve got the goods on the other 29 of the Illini’s 31 regular-season games. That includes the remaining non-con biggies against Arkansas (Nov. 28 in Kansas City, Mo.), Tennessee (Dec. 14 at home) and Duke (Feb. 22 in New York).

We’ll spare you the rest of the dates here and simply break down the schedule by networks (or streaming services, in the cases of Peacock and BTN+) for now. In each case, we’re going chronologically.

Big Ten Network (10 games):

Oakland, Arkansas-Little Rock, at Northwestern, Chicago State, at Washington, Penn State, USC, Northwestern, at Rutgers, at Minnesota.

FS1 (5):

at Oregon, Maryland, at Nebraska, at Wisconsin, Iowa.

CBS (4):

Arkansas, at Michigan State, Ohio State, at Michigan.

FOX (4):

Tennessee, Michigan State, Duke, Purdue.

Peacock (4):

SIU-Edwardsville, Wisconsin, at Indiana, UCLA.

BTN+ (2):

Eastern Illinois, Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Published
Steven Greenberg
STEVEN GREENBERG

Steve Greenberg, a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, has written about college sports since the early 1990s.

Home/Basketball