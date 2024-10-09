Illinois Basketball National TV Schedule (Mostly) Revealed
Let’s start with the bad news: We still don’t know where you’ll be able to watch Illinois’ huge non-conference game against Alabama (Nov. 20 in Birmingham, Alabama) or the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup against Missouri (Dec. 22 in St. Louis).
But the good news: We’ve got the goods on the other 29 of the Illini’s 31 regular-season games. That includes the remaining non-con biggies against Arkansas (Nov. 28 in Kansas City, Mo.), Tennessee (Dec. 14 at home) and Duke (Feb. 22 in New York).
We’ll spare you the rest of the dates here and simply break down the schedule by networks (or streaming services, in the cases of Peacock and BTN+) for now. In each case, we’re going chronologically.
Big Ten Network (10 games):
Oakland, Arkansas-Little Rock, at Northwestern, Chicago State, at Washington, Penn State, USC, Northwestern, at Rutgers, at Minnesota.
FS1 (5):
at Oregon, Maryland, at Nebraska, at Wisconsin, Iowa.
CBS (4):
Arkansas, at Michigan State, Ohio State, at Michigan.
FOX (4):
Tennessee, Michigan State, Duke, Purdue.
Peacock (4):
SIU-Edwardsville, Wisconsin, at Indiana, UCLA.
BTN+ (2):
Eastern Illinois, Maryland-Eastern Shore.