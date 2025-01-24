Illinois Center Tomislav Ivisic to Miss Maryland Game Due to Illness
No. 17 Illinois will take on Maryland on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign without sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic, who will miss the game because of an illness.
In place of Ivisic, freshman Morez Johnson Jr. will get the start at center for the Illini.
Ivisic contributed 13 points, four rebounds and five assists while gutting out 29 minutes despite playing through a bout of strep throat in an 80-78 loss to Michigan State on Sunday. He is averaging 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in his first college season.
Ivisic isn't the only Illini player affected by illness, according to an update on the FS1 broadcast of the Illinois-Maryland game. Swingman Tre White and Will Riley are suffering from the flu, although White was among the game's starters and Riley checked in for three minutes early in the game.
The Illini will miss Ivisic against a Maryland club with 6-foot-10 freshman center Derik Queen and 6-foot-9 senior forward Julian Reese – two of the Terps most potent threats.