Illini now

Illinois Center Tomislav Ivisic to Miss Maryland Game Due to Illness

Morez Johnson Jr. will start in place of Ivisic against the Terrapins as the Illini battle a flu bug

Jason Langendorf

Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) goes to the bench during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) goes to the bench during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 17 Illinois will take on Maryland on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign without sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic, who will miss the game because of an illness.

In place of Ivisic, freshman Morez Johnson Jr. will get the start at center for the Illini.

Ivisic contributed 13 points, four rebounds and five assists while gutting out 29 minutes despite playing through a bout of strep throat in an 80-78 loss to Michigan State on Sunday. He is averaging 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in his first college season.

Ivisic isn't the only Illini player affected by illness, according to an update on the FS1 broadcast of the Illinois-Maryland game. Swingman Tre White and Will Riley are suffering from the flu, although White was among the game's starters and Riley checked in for three minutes early in the game.

The Illini will miss Ivisic against a Maryland club with 6-foot-10 freshman center Derik Queen and 6-foot-9 senior forward Julian Reese – two of the Terps most potent threats.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Maryland (Game 19)

3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Maryland

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo: Illinois Is the Best Team in the Big Ten

Published |Modified
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball