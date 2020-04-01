IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On COVID-19 Epidemic

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood conducted a 47-minute media teleconference to update the Illini's current plans during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Underwood spoke on a variety of topics including how he's staying informed on the virus, the use of weekly video conferencing, Ayo Dosunmu's NBA decision, the transfer decisions by Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones and the Illini's updated recruiting plans.

“Our world today is such that there’s going to be, what, a thousand on the portal last year? There’s going to be opportunities to be there, and we can be very, very selective,” Underwood said. “I like the position we’re in.”

Underwood has won more than 67 percent of his games through his first six years as a Division I head coach, recording four 20-win seasons while making four NCAA Tournament appearances. Underwood and his staff have also made waves on the recruiting trail during their time in Champaign, signing Dosunmu, the program’s highest-rated guard recruit since 2002, landing a national top-20 class in 2019, and inking Kofi Cockburn, the program’s highest-rated center recruit since 2010. 

Underwood is a December 1986 graduate of Kansas State. He played in Manhattan for the legendary Jack Hartman, K-State’s all-time winningest coach. Former Illinois head coach Lon Kruger also played and coached for Hartman at Kansas State. 

Underwood began his college career at Hardin-Simmons, where he later worked as a graduate assistant. Hardin-Simmons was the first college job for Lou Henson, the Fighting Illini’s all-time winningest coach, and whose name permanently adorns the court at State Farm Center.

