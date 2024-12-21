Illinois Basketball vs. Missouri Key Matchup: Tre White vs. Mark Mitchell
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff have come to know what to expect out of their backcourt of freshman Kasparas Jakucionis and junior Kylan Boswell: excellence.
But in the frontcourt? Well, sometimes it can be a crapshoot for the Illini (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Recently, though, Tre White (listed as a guard but essentially playing small forward) has been on a heater, elevating his play and earning extra minutes.
As for Illinois’ opponent on Sunday – 10-1 Missouri – the offense is more of an attack by committee, whether on the perimeter or inside, with four players currently averaging 11.5 points or more.
One of the Tigers' go-to options is forward Mark Mitchell, a transfer from Duke who is averaging 13.5 points, but – much like White for Illinois – has seen his production climb quickly with some standout performances in recent outings.
Given the relative steadiness in the play of those around them, White and Mitchell – and their ability to rise to the challenge again by besting the other – figure to play a big role in the outcome of Sunday's rivalry game. Let's take a closer look at the matchup:
Tre White per game: 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds (50.0 percent FG, 92.9 percent FT)
Averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in his past two games, White has seemingly found his niche with the Illini. Primarily a slasher, White attacks the basket effectively, but he also has the ability to stretch defenses (7-for-20 on 3s) or post up smaller defenders. Defensively, he has shown flashes of being the wing stopper Illinois desperately needs, putting the clamps on Wisconsin’s John Tonje and Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier when he was switched on to each. White's defensive capabilities will be right and truly put to the test Sunday if and when he matches up with the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Mitchell.
Mark Mitchell per game: 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds (51.0 percent FG)
Similar to White, Mitchell has seen an uptick in his production recently. In his past four games, Mitchell is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. A big-bodied wing, Mitchell uses his size and athleticism to get to the rim and finish – usually above it. A nightmare in transition, Mitchell is a relentless rim runner, but he can handle the ball himself when necessary. The No. 13 recruit in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports, Mitchell has loads of talent that he’s just begun to unlock. On Sunday, facing an Illinois team that has really struggled at slowing down athletic wings, Mitchell could be poised for a big afternoon in St Louis.