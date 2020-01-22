VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 79-62 Win At Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to reporters following 79-62 win at Purdue.

“All you can really ask is for an opposing coach and an opposing player to say afterward that you played really, really hard and that you out-toughed us,” Underwood said Tuesday night. “Execution is fleeting. Shotmaking is fleeting. As coaches, (toughness) is substance. That’s the substance we want our program to be about.”