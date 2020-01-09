VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood after 71-70 win at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team getting the first road win against a quality conference opponent this season.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin in a 71-70 win Wednesday night.

"Ayo does what he usually does. A lot of toughness at the end for us. It's a great road win in what is the best conference in college basketball."