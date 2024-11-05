Illini now

Illinois Center Tomislav Ivisic Exits Due to Injury, Quickly Returns

After departing Monday's game with an apparent ankle injury, Ivisic was soon back on the floor

Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) battles for the ball in Monday's Illini home opener against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
Early in the second half of Illinois’ season opener against Eastern Illinois, sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic was forced to exit the game due to injury.

On a closeout into the corner, Ivisic elevated to contest a shot and appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg, possibly rolling his ankle.

Ivisic, who played professionally overseas for a few years in the Adriatic League, is in his first collegiate season despite having been ruled a sophomore as part of an eligibility agreement with the NCAA.

Ivisic impressed in Illinois’ 91-74 exhibition loss to No. 24 Ole Miss with 12 points and six rebounds, while knocking down two 3-pointers and creating numerous deflections in the paint.

In 16 minutes of action so far on Monday, he had continued his excellent play. Despite struggling on 3-pointers (1-for-5), Ivisic already had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and added two assists, midway through the second half.

Better yet, after exiting the floor to be examined in the locker room, Ivisic quickly returned to the Illini bench, checked back into the game and appears to moving without limitation.

