VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to the Illini losing its first Big Ten Conference game in a month.

No. 19 Illinois dropped a 72-65 contest to No. 18 Iowa in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena thanks to 25 points and 10 rebounds from Iowa center Luka Garza.

"Talk about loving your team, nobody in America loves their team more than I do. I mean, are you kidding me? It's from top to bottom. Our locker room is filled with as good of human beings and as good of kids and as hard workers as I've ever had. These kids have bought in and they believe in our coaching staff and they believe in each other. That was an upset locker room after the game. But we left it knowing that there is a lot of basketball yet to be played and that's what makes me appreciate having this team."