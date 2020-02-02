IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

Matthew Stevens

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to the Illini losing its first Big Ten Conference game in a month.

No. 19 Illinois dropped a 72-65 contest to No. 18 Iowa in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena thanks to 25 points and 10 rebounds from Iowa center Luka Garza. 

"Talk about loving your team, nobody in America loves their team more than I do. I mean, are you kidding me? It's from top to bottom. Our locker room is filled with as good of human beings and as good of kids and as hard workers as I've ever had. These kids have bought in and they believe in our coaching staff and they believe in each other. That was an upset locker room after the game. But we left it knowing that there is a lot of basketball yet to be played and that's what makes me appreciate having this team." 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Streak Over: Illini Can’t Overcome The Luka Garza Experience

Illinois sees seven-game winning streak end Sunday thanks to likely Big Ten Conference Player of the Year Luka Garza.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Illinois guard Trent Frazier Frazier missed six of his first seven shots and finished with 12 points in 37 minutes.

Matthew Stevens

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carrying the Big Ten’s longest active winning streak at seven games – No. 19 Illinois goes on the road to No. 18 Iowa on Super Bowl Sunday (Noon CT, FS1).

Matthew Stevens

No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

No. 19 Illinois goes back on the road hoping to extend the Big Ten’s longest active winning streak to eight games.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Illini return home to play Minnesota

No. 19 Illinois returns to State Farm Center tonight, hosting Minnesota (6:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Basketball Is Back to Relevance

Nearly three years ago, Josh Whitman warned everybody that 10 years of irrelevance could turn to 30 quickly. Now, don't worry -it won't.

Matthew Stevens

by

StlIllini

VIDEO: Minnesota Coach Richard Pitino After 59-51 Loss At Illinois

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino after the 59-51 loss to No. 19 Illinois inside State Farm Center on Jan. 30, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 59-51 Win Over Minnesota

Illinois players (From L-R: Da'Monte Williams, Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn) talk about the No. 19 Illini's 59-51 win over Minnesota.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 59-51 Win Over Minnesota

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talked to reporters about the 59-51 win over Minnesota on Jan. 30, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Da'Monte Begins With 'D' - Williams' Defense Leads No. 19 Illini To Victory

Williams had a steal, block, and a rebound in each of Minnesota’s final critical possessions to ensure No. 19 Illinois escapes with a 59-51 win

Matthew Stevens