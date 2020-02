IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Illinois guard Trent Frazier reacts to the Illini losing its first Big Ten Conference game in a month.

No. 19 Illinois dropped a 72-65 contest to No. 18 Iowa in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena thanks to 25 points and 10 rebounds from Iowa center Luka Garza.

Frazier, who missed six of his first seven shots, finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.