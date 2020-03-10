IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the first time in a decade, Illinois has the Big Ten’s best freshman player.  

Kofi Cockburn, the 7-foot and 290-pound center from Jamaica, was named as the league’s best first-year player by both of the conference’s media members and coaches.  

both the media and coaches after averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 53.2%. A unanimous selection to the coaches' All-Freshman Team, Cockburn was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media while garnering honorable mention accolades from the coaches. Cockburn is the fourth Illini player in school history to win the league's freshman of the year award, following Cory Bradford in 1999, Brian Cook in 2000 and D.J. Richardson in 2010. 

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes up for a shot against Indiana Hoosiers forward Jerome Hunter (21) during the second half at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes up for a shot against Indiana Hoosiers forward Jerome Hunter (21) during the second half at State Farm Center.Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

Cockburn, who is one of the few Top 30 freshman in the 2019 recruiting class who will likely play in the 2020 NCAA tournament, was a seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, tying second-most awards in league history. Cockburn finished the 2019-20 regular season second on the Illinois roster in scoring at 13.3 points per game and leading the Illini in rebounding at 8.8 boards per game. Cockburn had a dozen double-doubles, ranking fifth among all freshmen nationally and doubling the previous Illini freshman season record. He was third in the league and 23rd in NCAA in offensive rebounds per game (3.5) while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and leading the Illini with 44 blocked shots.  

In a 78-76 win over Iowa in the regular season finale Sunday, Cockburn had 12 points and eight rebounds and preserved the victory by blocking the shot of Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza with one second left.  

With the win Sunday, Illinois (21-10, 13-7) will have the double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history and will likely earn a bid in the upcoming NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING NEWS: Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu named to first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the No. 21 Illini in scoring.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey After 78-76 Loss At No. 23 Illinois

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey talks to reporters following a 78-76 loss at No. 23 Illinois in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 78-76 Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois players (not pictured at the far left is Ayo Dosunmu) talk about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa on Senior Day.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood After Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa and the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Don’t Make Ayo Mad - Emotional Illini Hold Off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

An emotional Ayo Dosunmu lifted No. 23 Illinois to a 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa to allow the Illini to get the double-bye in Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Illinois

No. 23 Illinois tries to earn the final double bye in the Big Ten tournament by hosting Iowa in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

No. 23 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

Sunday’s winner between Iowa-Illinois will earn the No. 4 seed and finale double-bye at the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Tyler Underwood On Senior Day Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Tyler Underwood talks about his travels with his dad that will soon include a Senior Day game vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz On Senior Day Celebration Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz speaks to media before his final game at State Farm Center Sunday vs. Iowa.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Forward Kipper Nichols Before Senior Day Celebration

Illinois fifth-year senior forward Kipper Nichols talks to media prior to his final game at State Farm Center vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens