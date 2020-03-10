Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the first time in a decade, Illinois has the Big Ten’s best freshman player.

Kofi Cockburn, the 7-foot and 290-pound center from Jamaica, was named as the league’s best first-year player by both of the conference’s media members and coaches.

both the media and coaches after averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 53.2%. A unanimous selection to the coaches' All-Freshman Team, Cockburn was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media while garnering honorable mention accolades from the coaches. Cockburn is the fourth Illini player in school history to win the league's freshman of the year award, following Cory Bradford in 1999, Brian Cook in 2000 and D.J. Richardson in 2010.

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes up for a shot against Indiana Hoosiers forward Jerome Hunter (21) during the second half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

Cockburn, who is one of the few Top 30 freshman in the 2019 recruiting class who will likely play in the 2020 NCAA tournament, was a seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, tying second-most awards in league history. Cockburn finished the 2019-20 regular season second on the Illinois roster in scoring at 13.3 points per game and leading the Illini in rebounding at 8.8 boards per game. Cockburn had a dozen double-doubles, ranking fifth among all freshmen nationally and doubling the previous Illini freshman season record. He was third in the league and 23rd in NCAA in offensive rebounds per game (3.5) while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and leading the Illini with 44 blocked shots.

In a 78-76 win over Iowa in the regular season finale Sunday, Cockburn had 12 points and eight rebounds and preserved the victory by blocking the shot of Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza with one second left.

With the win Sunday, Illinois (21-10, 13-7) will have the double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history and will likely earn a bid in the upcoming NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.