VIDEO: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn after win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn talks to reporters following the 71-70 win at Wisconsin. Cockburn finished with 15 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes.
Cockburn struggled through foul trouble in his first trip to the Kohl Center but was key defensively late in his first Big Ten road win this season.
"A couple of games ago we wouldn't lost this game. We lost it twice already this season, at Maryland and the Miami game at home," Cockburn said. "It's definitely a turning point for us to come back and win this game the way we did. We got rushed in those (previous) two games and didn't keep a level head. Right now, we know we've been through all that and we have a level head. We have composure and then we can execute down the stretch."