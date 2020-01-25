VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 64-62 Win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 64-62 win at Michigan including the game-winning shot by Ayo Dosunmu.

"I’m running out of adjectives to talk about Ayo at this point. It’s what great players do.”

The win for Underwood was his 150th in his head-coaching career and allowed Illinois to take over first place in the Big Ten standings by a half-game over Michigan State (which plays tomorrow at Minnesota) along with now owning a regular-season sweep over Purdue and Michigan.