VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 64-62 Win at Michigan

Matthew Stevens

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 64-62 win at Michigan including the game-winning shot by Ayo Dosunmu.

"I’m running out of adjectives to talk about Ayo at this point. It’s what great players do.” 

The win for Underwood was his 150th in his head-coaching career and allowed Illinois to take over first place in the Big Ten standings by a half-game over Michigan State (which plays tomorrow at Minnesota) along with now owning a regular-season sweep over Purdue and Michigan. 

LIVE BLOG: No. 21 Illinois at Michigan - Three In The Key & Prediction

No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2 in Big Ten Conference) will play at Michigan (11-7, 2-5) and with a win, Illini can take over first place.

Matthew Stevens

by

UnbiaseObserver

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz After 64-62 Win At Michigan

Illinois guard Andres Feliz had 15 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench in the No. 21 Illini's 64-62 win at Michigan.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu After Win at Michigan

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu talks about his game-winning jumper with 0.5 seconds left to win at Michigan 64-62.

Matthew Stevens

Hail Ayo, The Conquering Hero - Dosunmu Leads Illini To Victory At Michigan

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu posted a career-high 27 points including the game-winner with 0.5 seconds left at Michigan 64-62.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Robert Archibald Dies at 39 Years Old

Former Illinois men’s basketball player Robert Archibald has died at the age of 39.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Get Official Visit From Nation’s Best 2020 Offensive Tackle

Broderick Jones, the nation’s best offensive tackle in 2020 recruiting class, visits the Illinois campus Wednesday and Thursday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Bracketology: Where Is Illinois Projected in March Madness?

Illinois is projected to hear its named called on Selection Sunday for the first time since 2013.

Matthew Stevens

Illini's Underwood Disappointed In Big Ten Suspension Of Griffin, Calling It 'Excessive'

Illinois coach Brad Underwood released a statement Thursday night expressing his displeasure with Big Ten Conference officials.

Matthew Stevens

Illini’s Alan Griffin Suspended Two Games After Ejection At Purdue

Illinois guard Alan Griffin has been suspended two games by the Big Ten Conference following his ejection at Purdue.

Matthew Stevens

“He's a ton”: Kofi Cockburn At His Best When He's Angry

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn got angry Tuesday night at Purdue and dominated in Illini’s latest blowout win.

Matthew Stevens