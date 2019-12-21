LIVE BLOG: Welcome to the 2019 Braggin' Rights Game

ST. LOUIS -- Welcome to the Enterprise Center where Illinois (8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten Conference) will face Missouri (6-4) in the annual Braggin' Rights game.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Enterprise press row in St. Louis where both teams are warming up as we're about 30 minutes from the opening tip.

Game 12: Missouri vs. Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019: Noon CST, Enterprise Center in St. Louis

Capacity: 21,000

Records: Missouri 6-4; 15-17, 5-13 in Southern Conference in 2018-19. Illinois 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 3.5

Series notes: Illinois leads 32-17. Illinois leads 25-13 in St. Louis but Missouri currently owns the trophy after a 78-63 victory last season.

TV: SEC Network - Mike Morgan (PBP), Jon Sundvold (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 381 and at FightingIllini.com.

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the all orange and there's a rumor Brad Underwood is going with the orange jacket today. Missouri will be in its yellow jerseys and yellow/black shorts.

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

