IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Contract & Matchup at Ohio State

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks contract extension and matchup at No. 19 Ohio State. 

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday a three-year extension for Underwood through 2026 and extensions for his coaching staff through 2022, pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its March 12 meeting. The new agreement keeps Underwood, who signed his original six-year contract in 2017, at Illinois through at least the 2026 season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz on Ohio State & Big Ten Outlook

Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz talks to reporters about the upcoming game at Ohio State and the Big Ten league outlook.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu On Ohio State & Potential Big Ten Outlook

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu talks to reporters about the upcoming matchup at No. 19 Ohio State.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Bracketology: Where Is Illinois Projected This Week?

Illinois (20-9, 12-6) can win out and guarantee itself a share of the league title for the first time since 2005.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Whitman Shows Underwood One Thing He Values - Being Wanted

Illinois AD Josh Whitman proved Monday with his contract extension he remembered how he got to hire Brad Underwood in the first place.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING: Illinois Agrees To Contract Extension With Brad Underwood

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has agreed to a contract extension that calls for a significant raises, buyout and the potential to stay with Illini through 2030.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Indiana Head Coach Archie Miller After 67-66 Loss At Illinois

Indiana head coach Archie Miller talks to reporters following the 67-66 loss at Illinois. Miller is now 5-16 while at Indiana in road games.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 67-66 Win Over Indiana

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 67-66 win over Indiana as the Illini move to 20-9 and 12-6 in Big Ten play.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 67-66 Win Vs. Indiana

Illinois players (L-R: Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn) talk to media about 67-66 win over Indiana.

Matthew Stevens

The Ayo & Kofi Show lead Illini past Indiana 67-66

Illinois duo of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn allow Illini to survive a 67-66 win over Indiana in Champaign.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: Welcome to the Illini-Indiana Rivalry

Illinois concludes a stretch of three games in less than six full days, hosting Indiana in the first-ever Stripe State Farm Center event.

Matthew Stevens