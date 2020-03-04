VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Contract & Matchup at Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks contract extension and matchup at No. 19 Ohio State.

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday a three-year extension for Underwood through 2026 and extensions for his coaching staff through 2022, pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its March 12 meeting. The new agreement keeps Underwood, who signed his original six-year contract in 2017, at Illinois through at least the 2026 season.