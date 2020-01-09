IlliniMaven
VIDEO: Illinois guard Trent Frazier after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois guard Trent Frazier talks about the Illini's first Big Ten Conference road win of the 2019-20 season - a 71-70 comeback victory at Wisconsin.

Frazier finished Wednesday night with just six points but the junior guard hit a 3-pointer to put Illinois (11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten) up 66-65 with 1:54 left in the game. It was the only 3-pointer he'd hit in the win Wednesday night but gave Illinois its first lead since 20-19. 

"Out of the timeout, I told Ayo that if you see me open even a little bit, look for me and I promise you I'll make it," Frazier said. "These guys have a lot of confidence in me. I pay attention to the stats. It's about winning and I had to step up." 

VIDEO: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn talks to reporters following the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois guard Alan Griffin after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had nine of his 12 points in the second half during the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu after win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu finished with a team-high 18 points including the Illini's final five points in a 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood after 71-70 win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team getting the first road win against a quality conference opponent this season.

Ayo To The Rescue: Illini Guard Key in 71-70 Comeback Win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin.

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Bucky Badgers' Home

Matthew Stevens

Welcome to the Kohl Center where Illinois (10-5, 2-2 in Big Ten Conference) will try to beat Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2010.

Illinois at Wisconsin: Three In the Key Matchup Preview/Prediction

Matthew Stevens

Illinois is aiming to halt Wisconsin’s 15-game series win streak, which is the longest ever by an Illini opponent.

VIDEO: 'You know how they're going to play' - Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the tempo battle in playing Wisconsin.

COLUMN: If Can Illinois Maintain This ‘D’, They're Dancing In March

Matthew Stevens

If Illinois can play close to the defense its played Sunday night on Purdue, it’s a NCAA Tournament team regardless of anything else.

VIDEO: Illinois guards Alan Griffin & Trent Frazier after win vs. Purdue

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier discuss the team's best defensive effort of the 2019-20 season.