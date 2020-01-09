VIDEO: Illinois guard Trent Frazier after win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois guard Trent Frazier talks about the Illini's first Big Ten Conference road win of the 2019-20 season - a 71-70 comeback victory at Wisconsin.
Frazier finished Wednesday night with just six points but the junior guard hit a 3-pointer to put Illinois (11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten) up 66-65 with 1:54 left in the game. It was the only 3-pointer he'd hit in the win Wednesday night but gave Illinois its first lead since 20-19.
"Out of the timeout, I told Ayo that if you see me open even a little bit, look for me and I promise you I'll make it," Frazier said. "These guys have a lot of confidence in me. I pay attention to the stats. It's about winning and I had to step up."