VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood on Near Week-Long Break & Nebraska

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team's near week-long break and the matchup vs. Nebraska coming Monday night. 

“(The break came a good time, pretty great for Ayo,” Underwood said. “Not only was he a little sore (after the win at Penn State) but you find out quickly how much you can get out of shape. Great timing for me. I had the flu. I’ve been in bed for three days so I guess if there’s a time to get that nasty bug. Now is the time to do it.” 

VIDEO: '80-85 percent' Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu On His Rehab & Progress

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu talks about his physical health and rehab before Illini hosts Nebraska Monday night.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coach Not Interested In NCAA Seeding Or Big Ten Tournament Talk

Don’t waste Illinois head coach Brad Underwood on matters of NCAA postseason or BIg Ten tournament seeding. He doesn’t want to hear it.

Matthew Stevens

An Inside Look Why Illini Coaches Love Da'Monte Williams' Defensive Game

Illinois junior guard Da’Monte Williams hasn’t scored 11 of the last 13 games and Illini head coach Brad Underwood couldn’t care less.

Matthew Stevens

What Is Illini’s Future Plan For Giorgi?

With Illinois going with a small lineup in back-to-back games, what is the future for Giorgi Bezhanishvili?

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Ayo The Hero - Illini Leader’s Courage Should Never Be Questioned

What Illinois leader Ayo Dosunmu did Tuesday night at Penn State was defined by two words: ‘Chicago Tough’.

Matthew Stevens

I-L-L...A-Y-O: Dosunmu Returns To Lead Illini To Win At No. 9 Penn State

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu leads the Illini to its first road league win over a Top 10 opponent in 12 years.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: Illinois at No. 9 Penn State

Illinois tries to end a four-game losing streak and a decade-long losing streak to Top 10 Big Ten opponents.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Bracketology - Feb. 18 - Where Is Illinois Projected in March Madness?

Despite being on a four-game losing streak, Illinois is still on pace to end a six-year absence from the NCAA tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois at No. 9 Penn State: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

Illinois will be looking to end a four-game losing streak when they travel to Penn State to play the hottest team in the Big Ten.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier On Illini Without Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier talks to reporters about his disappointing game at Rutgers and the Illini without Ayo Dosunmu.

Matthew Stevens