VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood on Near Week-Long Break & Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team's near week-long break and the matchup vs. Nebraska coming Monday night.

“(The break came a good time, pretty great for Ayo,” Underwood said. “Not only was he a little sore (after the win at Penn State) but you find out quickly how much you can get out of shape. Great timing for me. I had the flu. I’ve been in bed for three days so I guess if there’s a time to get that nasty bug. Now is the time to do it.”