Kansas Coach Bill Self, Former Illinois Head Man, Hospitalized But Recovering

Self was hospitalized after experiencing “some concerning symptoms" but is expected to make a full recovery, reported ESPN's Jeff Borzello

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Kansas coach Bill Self was reportedly hospitalized and underwent a medical procedure Thursday, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Self, 62, was said to have experienced "some concerning symptoms" and had two stents inserted, according to information shared by Kansas, reported ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Self is entering his 23rd season as coach of the Jayhawks.

No information was given about whether Self was expected to take time away from the team or would be limited once KU begins basketball basketball activities in earnest for 2025-26.

Self, who was the head coach at Illinois for three seasons, from 2000 through 2003, coached the Illini to two regular-season Big Ten championships and one conference tournament championship, as well as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an Elite Eight run in his first year in Champaign. His Illinois teams went 78-24 (.765) before his departure to Lawrence in 2003.

For his career, Self has fashioned a remarkable record of 831-261 (.761), starting his career at Orla Roberts and coaching Tulsa for three seasons before joining the Illini. In 2011-12, he was named Naismith Coach of the Year.

