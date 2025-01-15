Illini now

Kasparas Jakucionis Returns to Illinois Basketball's Lineup

After missing two games because of a forearm injury, Jakucionis came out firing against Indiana

Jason Langendorf

Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) is introduced before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) is introduced before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

He's back.

Freshman point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who missed Illinois' previous two games because of a left forearm strain, returned to the lineup Tuesday against Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana.

Jakucionis didn't just suit up but also staked the No. 19 Illini (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) to a 27-12 first-half lead by scoring 10 points and hitting his first four shots from the field – including two three-pointers.

Without Jakucionis, who was recently selected to appear on the Wooden Award watch list, the Illini experienced mixed results, blasting Penn State by 39 last Wednesday and then struggling mightily in a home loss to USC on Saturday.

Illinois, which had climbed to a season-high No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll last week, fell six spots in the rankings on Monday.

Jakucionis entered Tuesday's game averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

3 Big Takeaways From Illinois' Basketball's Loss to USC

3 Key Numbers from Illinois Basketball's Loss to USC

No. 13 Illinois Basketball Gets Outworked, Worked Over in Upset by USC

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

Home/Basketball